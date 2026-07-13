Alex Eala: I will continue to represent the Philippines in best way I can

By BETHEENA UNITE

Fresh off her historic Wimbledon campaign, Filipina tennis ace and world No. 28 Alex Eala received a homecoming reception at Malacañang Palace, where she vowed to continue representing the Philippines to the best of her ability.

Speaking at the homecoming event hosted by President Marcos on Monday night, July 13, an overjoyed Eala expressed her commitment to carry the Philippine flag wherever her journey takes her.

“Lubos kong ipinagmamalaki ang pagiging Pilipino (I am extremely proud to be a Filipino),” she said. “I carry the flag with me wherever I go and I’m a firm believer that where you come from is a big part of who you are.”

“So, like you said, Mr. President, I do my best to represent the best of our country on and off the court because I’m really proud and it comes from a genuine place of love,” Eala expresed.

“So, I promise that I will continue to represent the Philippines in the best way that I possibly can,” the Filipina tennis sensation vowed.

Eala, who reached the fourth round of Wimbledon after beating defending champion Iga Swiatek, said being received and honored in Malacañang validates her hardwork.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I’d be having dinner here at the Malacañan Palace next to you and be receiving such kind and genuine words,” she told the President.

“And I feel very seen. And hearing that come from you, I feel like all the hardwork that I have done is seen. All the hours that aren’t on TV are seen, and validated, and appreciated,” Eala said.

The world no. 28 conveyed how grateful she is for being able to share her success to the nation, and overjoyed by the warm reception it has received.

“I’m so grateful that I am able to share my triumphs, most especially my recent run at Wimbledon with the country.

Sabi nga natin: Tagumpay ito nating lahat,” Eala said.

“I cannot begin to describe how overjoyed I am to see how my progress has been received by the Filipino people. And it warms my heart because I know that it comes from a profound and shared love for our nation,” she added.

Eala was accompanied by her parents Mike and Rizza Eala during the homecoming reception.

Eala is the first Filipina to compete at a Grand Slam singles as a seeded player.

She is s currently in Manila for upcoming engagements with brand sponsors, including a scheduled meet-and-greet with fans on Wednesday, July 15, at the Glorietta Activity Center.