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QC cop arrested for cigarette smuggling

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Liza Jocson

A police officer assigned to Camp Crame, Quezon City is facing criminal and administrative charges after he was arrested in a Pagadian City checkpoint on Sunday, July 12, for alleged smuggling.

Investigation said that authorities established the checkpoint in Barangay Tiguma after receiving a tip about the transport of smuggled cigarettes in the area.

Authorities flagged and discovered 251 reams of imported cigarettes valued at P1.285 million in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and police turned over the contraband to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Philippine National Police chief Police Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered the immediate filing of criminal and administrative charges against the suspect.

“The arrest demonstrates that no one is above the law. We will ensure a thorough, impartial investigation, and if the evidence warrants, the concerned personnel will face both administrative and criminal charges,” Nartatez said.

 

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