SJI-Bacolod scores second straight win

St. John’s Institute-Bacolod swept listless Pusong Azul, 25-20, 25-17, for back-to-back wins in the 2026 Shakey’s Juniors National Invitationals on Monday at the Playtime FilOil Arena in San Juan.

Caera Celis waxed-hot on offense as she rained down 12 kills, three aces and a kill block in a sizzling 16-point performance for the Falcons.

SJI-Bacolod displayed consistency and better execution compared to its opening-day win over One La Salle in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R and B Milk Tea.

“Bumawi kami ngayon,” said Celis, who was efficient on her attacks with a 12-of-18 spiking clip.

“We prepared last night kasi may lapses talaga sa last game namin. We tried to improve on our skills today,” she added.

Kara Feril added nine points while Mishaella Geraldizo dished out seven excellent sets to help the Falcons hammer down 27 hits.

SJI-Bacolod shattered a 5-5 tie early in the second set with a telling run and built a 23-13 separation. Jhenica Sadia tried to will Pusong Azul back after scoring two of her team’s four straight points to cut the Falcons’ lead to six.

Kaye Escultura halted Pusong Azul’s run before Lexi Tiu scored the game-winning tip to end the 57-minute tussle.

Sadia had seven points to pace Pusong Azul, which absorbed a third straight defeat in as many games.

Meanwhile, Arellano University High School rolled to its second win in a row after sweeping Pusong Azul, 25-18, 25-13, in the Day 2 curtain-raiser of the weeklong competition supported by Jetour, Baic, Eurotel, Victory Liner Rent & Go, F2 Logistics, Summit Natural Drinking Water, PusoP.com and Smart Sports.

Cassandra Paralejas fired 15 points on 12 kills, two aces and a kill block to lead the Lady Braves, who improved to a 2-1 win-loss record.

Nina Cahanap added seven markers and Ysabelle Borja added four points in Arellano’s quick 55-minute victory aided by Pusong Azul’s 13 errors.

In the other pairing, One La Salle barged into the win column at the expense of debuting California-based guest team Perfect Set Dream Makers, 25-19, 25-17, for a 1-1 slate.

Action continues Tuesday starting at 1 p.m.

All games in the competition, backed by technical partners Philippine Sports Commission, Commission on Higher Education, Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology and Team Rebel Sports, are available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.