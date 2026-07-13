Duterte’s sudden appearance at trial still possible – Poa

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

Vice President Sara Duterte may unexpectedly attend her ongoing impeachment trial, though her defense team stressed that no definite plans have been made.

Defense spokesperson Atty. Michael Poa said Duterte remains in Davao but noted her schedule could change at any time.

“Obviously, there’s always that possibility. Like last week, she suddenly came here,” Poa remarked, underscoring the unpredictability of her movements.

Poa clarified that even if Duterte travels to Manila, it does not automatically mean she will join the proceedings.

“If she comes here, I also don’t know if it’s only for a meeting or to attend the trial itself,” he explained.

As of July 13, the defense team has not scheduled any meeting with the Vice President, but Poa emphasized they would not discount the chance of her showing up in court.

Meanwhile, the prosecution continues presenting evidence and witnesses, with the defense focused on cross‑examination at this stage.