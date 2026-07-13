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Soldier shot, wife stabbed in Bacolod family violence

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A 31-year-old soldier and his 28-year-old wife were killed during a heated argument in their house in Barangay 3, Bacolod City on Sunday, July 12. (Photo via Arjay Casipe)

By Glazyl Masculino

A domestic dispute in Barangay 3, Bacolod City, turned fatal on Sunday, July 12, leaving a 31‑year‑old soldier and his 28‑year‑old wife dead.

Police said the confrontation began when “Leonora” confronted her husband, Private First Class “Paul,” over allegations that her father‑in‑law had acted inappropriately toward her younger sister.

The heated argument escalated into a struggle for Paul’s service firearm, during which two shots were fired. The second bullet struck Paul in the head.

Hearing the gunfire, Paul’s father rushed in and, upon seeing his son wounded, stabbed Leonora multiple times in what he later admitted was an emotional outburst.

Both Paul and Leonora were rushed to the hospital but were declared dead.

Investigators said initial findings point to accidental firing as the cause of Paul’s fatal gunshot wound, while Leonora’s death resulted from multiple stab wounds inflicted by her father‑in‑law.

Police recovered Paul’s Glock 17 9mm pistol from the scene.

Authorities have arrested Paul’s father, who confessed to the stabbing. Follow‑up investigation is ongoing.

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