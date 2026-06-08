Palace studying special Senate session amid leadership row

Malacañang said that the possibility of calling a special session of Congress is now being studied as the leadership dispute in the Senate continues to stall legislative work.

In a press briefing on Monday, June 8, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said President Marcos is open to a proposal made by former Senate President Franklin Drilon for the Chief Executive to intervene in the ongoing impasse.

“Maganda pong panukala po ‘yan, nanggagaling sa dating senate president, iginagalang na isang public servant at ang Pangulo naman po ay hindi sarado ang pintuan sa mga ganiyang klaseng mungkahi at suggestion,” she said.

Asked whether the President intends to call a special session or personally meet with senators, Castro said the matter is already under discussion.

“Pinagmimitingan po iyan. Sa ngayon ay wala po tayong detalye,” she said.

“Baka po bukas or mamayang hapon ay makakapagbigay po ako sa inyo ng detalye dahil pinag-uusapan na po ‘yan,” she added.

Castro said resolving the Senate deadlock is important because several legislative measures remain pending.

She noted that the President may also seek a supplemental budget, making coordination between the Executive and Senate leadership necessary.

“Of course, iyong mga nape-pending po na mga bills at katulad po ng sinabi ng Pangulo ay hihiling po yata ng supplemental budget, so kailangan po silang magkausap patungkol po dito,” Castro said.

The Palace reiterated that it recognizes Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as the legitimate leader of the Senate following last week’s leadership shakeup.

Castro added that the Palace would continue to recognize Gatchalian even if the dispute is eventually brought before the courts.

“As far as the Palace is concerned, we are only recognizing the leadership of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian,” she said.

Cayetano’s proposal rejected

Castro also dismissed Senator Alan Peter Cayetano’s proposal for an interim arrangement that would allow both him and Gatchalian to jointly sign official Senate documents while the leadership issue remains unresolved.

According to Castro, such an arrangement would not serve any useful purpose and could create further complications, citing the term-sharing controversy in the House of Representatives several years ago involving Cayetano.

“Walang maidudulot sa ngayon ng ganitong klaseng arrangement,” she said.

“Baka mangyari na naman ang nangyari dati sa House of Representatives, kung saan mayroon na silang term sharing agreement na hindi tinupad agad ni Senator Alan Cayetano,” she added.

‘Stop acting like the victim’

Meanwhile, Castro criticized Cayetano over his recent advice to Gatchalian not to allow himself to be used by Malacañang.

“Ang hiling lang po natin, sana ay huwag kumilos ang nasabing opisyal na parang siya pa ang biktima,” she said.

Castro argued that the real victims of the Senate controversy are the Filipino people, who expect the institution to uphold its integrity.

She also said families of extrajudicial killing victims and former president Rodrigo Duterte were among those affected by the turmoil, alleging that Senate officials had facilitated the escape of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, whom she described as a co-perpetrator in the crimes against humanity case being heard by the International Criminal Court.

“The kaguluhan pong ito ay naganap sa pamumuno ni dating Senate President Alan Cayetano,” Castro said.

Economy affected

Castro likewise warned that the prolonged political conflict could have economic consequences.

“Sa ngayon ay alam natin na naaapektuhan ang ekonomiya,” she said.

She blamed what she described as “political noise,” “obstructionists,” and “destabilizers” for creating uncertainty.

According to Castro, such developments undermine investor confidence and could ultimately hurt economic growth.

The Senate leadership dispute erupted after rival blocs separately claimed legitimacy following a controversial session on June 3, prompting competing assertions of authority and raising questions about the chamber’s ability to act on pending legislation. (Argyll Geducos)