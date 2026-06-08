Anthony Jennings bounces back

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

It has been some time since audiences last saw Anthony Jennings. Following a very public controversy several years ago, many thought his career was over. But no, he is back and he is busier than ever.

Apparently, he has been working steadily outside the country, rebuilding his career through international projects and a string of new roles that signal a clear reset.

These include prominent roles in “Nurse the Dead” in Los Angeles and “Mother Maybe” in Japan.

We caught up with Jennings recently for his newest project, a brand film for Kyukyu Ramen 99, where he surprised audiences with a striking new look, sporting a shaven head and a more cinematic screen presence.

The project, titled “World of Bowls,” places him in a surreal yet everyday setting that mirrors the brand’s message of comfort and accessibility.

“First time ko makitang kalbo at nahirapan ako kasi prosthetics yun at ang tagal ng application,” he related.

Looking back, Jennings admitted the period following the controversy was difficult, saying “Those first months were really hard days for me,” as he described the emotional weight of what he went through.

Still, he made it clear that he has since moved forward, adding “Everyone is okay now. Everyone has moved on.”

It also helped that his work in “Nurse the Dead” and “Mother Maybe” has reshaped public perception, with many now seeing him as a versatile actor aiming to do more, be more.

It is as if he did not lose a beat after making heads turn with his performance in the action series “Incognito.”

Film director Lester Ong, who also heads Kyukyu Ramen 99, even described him as a “generational actor,” noting that Jennings possesses a rare and uniquely versatile skill set, combining strong dramatic ability, natural comedic timing, and raw talent that sets him apart from many actors of his generation.

Jennings himself is in a better place and describes his current phase simply and clearly “I’m on a good path, I’m happy where I am right now, and I’m just grateful for all the blessings coming my way.”