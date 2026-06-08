‘Maleta Boys’ snub Blue Ribbon probe, goes to Robin instead

Despite making their way to the Senate premises on Monday, June 8, the 18 individuals—described by their lawyer, Levi Baligod, as “ex-Marines”- never appeared before the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing.

Instead, they “visited” Sen. Robin Padilla’s office where they held a press conference, away from the formal proceedings they were invited to attend.

Baligod later said they were afraid of being cited in contempt and possibly detained, a concern that ultimately kept them from appearing before the panel.

Several senators emphasized accountability, due process, and the need for evidence-based testimony during the organizational meeting.

Sen. Erwin Tulfo, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, stressed that the panel would prioritize credibility and verifiable evidence before allowing witnesses to testify.

He warned against basing proceedings on uncorroborated claims that could damage reputations.

“It’s easy to make up a story and it’s very easy to ruin a person’s reputation. That’s why the Blue Ribbon Committee’s goal is to ensure that every allegation is based on solid evidence and credible testimony,” Tulfo said.

“We are not here to pass judgment based solely on speculation. We are here to find out the truth,” he added.

Senate President Pro Tempore and Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian expressed dismay over the non-attendance of several invited individuals, including the group he referred to as “18 bodyguards,” their counsel, Baligod, and former representative Mike Defensor.

Gatchalian said their absence hindered efforts to clarify inconsistencies in earlier statements and sworn affidavits.

“I personally prepared many questions because I noticed several inconsistencies and gaps in their sworn statements. I wanted to clarify these issues,” he said.

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan underscored the importance of transparency and continuity in the committee’s work amid its ongoing reorganization.

He said he hopes the proceedings will help establish the truth behind the allegations.

Pangilinan also said the organizational meeting was intended to ensure continuity of the panel’s work while membership is being finalized.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros urged the committee to extend renewed invitations to the “18 ex-bodyguards,” saying their participation remains crucial to clarifying their claims.

She warned that continued refusal to appear could lead to stronger enforcement measures.

“Evidence should prevail, not just stories.”

She added that their absence was a missed opportunity, noting, “This should have been an opportunity to find out what the truth is, but the resource persons are not here to verify their stories,” she said.

Sen. Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV raised concerns before the Office of the Ombudsman on whether it was conducting any investigation into the affidavits submitted by the former bodyguards of resigned lawmaker Zaldy Co. He stressed that Senate hearings often surface allegations that require independent verification by proper authorities.

Aquino said that claims made in legislative inquiries must undergo corroboration and validation.

He asked the Ombudsman representative whether the affidavits were under review and noted the need for proper evidentiary standards before conclusions are drawn. (Dhel Nazario)