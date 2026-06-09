Grief, demands for justice echo following Adili, Baterbonia passing

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Grief, public outrage, and calls for justice flooded the social media following the untimely deaths of Ateneo Blue Eagles players Divine Adili and Rene Baterbonia in a drowning incident during the team’s bonding activity in Aurora on Monday, June 8.

The entire Philippine basketball community mourned the loss of Adili, 21, and Baterbonia, 19, with fellow UAAP athletes and PBA players expressing their condolences over the tragic news.

“Offering my prayers and deepest sympathies to the family of Rene and Divine. May their souls rest peacefully with the Lord,” said former Ateneo standout Thirdy Ravena, who joined fellow basketball figures Kevin Quiambao, Adrian Nocum, Shaun Ildefonso, and RJ Abarrientos in grieving the loss of the young players.

Fellow Palarong Pambansa standout and 2026 Most Valuable Player Dairick Duterte also took to social media to mourn Baterbonia’s passing. The two faced each other in the finals of the national games in Agusan del Sur just weeks ago.

“Gaw ang daya mo, huling pagkikita na pala natin itong picture na ito,” Duterte wrote.

Baterbonia first gained national attention during last year’s Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte, where the Davao Region captured the boys’ secondary basketball title.

Meanwhile, initial investigations conducted by the Police Regional Office 3 indicated that the two players were swept away by a strong current while swimming.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, initial findings indicate that the victims were swimming when they were reportedly carried by a strong current into deeper waters,” police said in a statement.

“The victims were promptly transported to a medical facility; however, they were later declared dead by the attending physician,” it added.

Public outrage and calls for a deeper investigation spread across social media as videos and interviews featuring former Ateneo players resurfaced following the incident. The clips detailed what some described as a rigorous, military-style training program under longtime head coach Tab Baldwin.

San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua joined calls for accountability and justice for the two players.

“Ang gusto lang ng dalawang bata magbasketball. Nasira ang pangarap nila,” Chua wrote while sharing a “We Want Justice” graphic on Facebook.

“I still can’t believe I’m reading this. Gone way too soon. Baterbonia just landed in Manila too. The people in charge of the team-building activity should also be held accountable,” one Reddit user commented.