14 Dead, 7 Missing after 7.8 magnitude quake in Sarangani

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported that at least 14 people were killed and seven others remain missing following the 7.8‑magnitude earthquake that struck Maasim, Sarangani on Monday morning, June 8.

As of 2:50 p.m., authorities confirmed 11 fatalities in Soccsksargen (Region 12) and three in Davao Region (Region 11). OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo stressed that these figures are still subject to verification as rescue and assessment operations continue.

The quake, traced to movement along the Cotabato Trench, left widespread destruction.

Structural damage was reported at General Santos International Airport, communication towers in General Santos City, and several public facilities in Sarangani.

Power outages and collapsed communication lines have hampered immediate disaster assessments, particularly in rural coastal towns.

Over 100 aftershocks have already been recorded, heightening fears among residents.

The tremor also struck during the opening of classes, causing panic among parents, students, and school officials.

Malacañang has since ordered the suspension of classes in affected areas for public safety.

Local disaster officials confirmed that many coastal communities remain vulnerable, with forced evacuations underway amid a tsunami warning.

Castillo and Sarangani disaster chief Rene Punzalan urged residents near shorelines to move to higher ground immediately to avoid further casualties.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) upgraded the quake’s strength from an initial 7.0 to 7.8 magnitude, warning of possible aftershocks and issuing a tsunami alert for several coastal provinces.

The tremor, caused by movement along the Cotabato Trench, unleashed very destructive shaking in parts of Sarangani and South Cotabato, with strong tremors felt across much of Mindanao.

Authorities have mobilized police forces and emergency responders to secure affected communities, assist survivors, and continue damage assessments as the region reels from the deadly quake. (Martin Sadongdong)