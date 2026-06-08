Close call in Junior PGT as Dy, Go, Ong share top billing

BACOLOD City – A scorching second-round showdown looms at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club as the race for the remaining ICTSI North vs. South Elite Junior PGT Finals berths reaches a fever pitch.

With several heavyweights skipping the sixth and final leg of the Visayas-Mindanao Series, the field has broken wide open, setting the stage for a wild Tuesday, June 9, finish in the 7-10 and 11-14 age divisions, where underdogs and frontrunners alike are locked in a high-stakes battle for survival.

Leading the charge in the girls’ 11-14 division is Cebuana rising star Marqaela Dy. Returning to the series after sweeping the Mactan and Alta Vista legs, Dy carded a four-over 74 Monday, June 8, to hold a slim one-stroke lead over Andrea Borromeo (75). Currently sitting at No. 3 in the standings with 30 points – behind early qualifiers Brittany Tamayo (40) and Rafella Batican (39) – Dy needs a strong finish in this 36-hole tournament to guarantee her Top 4 spot.

Because fourth-ranked Zuri Bagaloyos opted to skip this leg, the final ticket to the grand finals is up for grabs. Trailing Dy in the tournament standings are race-contenders Barroquillo (28 points), who shot a 77 for third, and Eliana Dumalaog (26 points), who struggled with an 80 for fifth behind Chelsea Ogborne (79). Both Barroquillo and Dumalaog still nurture hopes of gatecrashing the finals with a late-surge victory.

“I need to accumulate enough points to break into the finals,” said Dy, 13, who topped the tournament’s first two legs but was forced to skip the next three due to academic commitments at the Singapore School Cebu.

Reflecting on her performance, Dy mentioned she could have scored better. She stressed the importance of mental fortitude heading into the final round, especially with her closest rivals expected to make a last-ditch surge.

“I need to stay in the right mental space and make sure my putts drop,” added Dy, noting that she will also be relying heavily on her steadily improving short game.

A similar dramatic scramble is unfolding in the girls’ 7-10 category. Vanya Go bounced back from a tough outing last week, carding a 74 to establish a two-shot cushion over homegrown talent Ana Marie Aguilar (76). Zoey Mascariñas stood a distant third with an 81.

While Go is already a cinch to advance to the North vs South duel at Pueblo de Oro on Aug. 17-20 with her 39 points, her eyes are set on a winning exit.

However, the real drama lies just behind her. Aguilar (25 points) needs at least a Top 3 finish to vault into the grand finals. With third-ranked Akeisha Yocte skipping the tournament, Mascariñas (28 points) is precariously holding onto the fourth and final qualifying spot, desperately trying to fend off Aguilar’s last-ditch charge.

“I’m really excited to play in the finals,” said Go, who quickly adjusted her strategy after an aggressive approach in Bacolod left her in fourth place behind Aguilar, Molde and Yocte.

“The big difference today was that I played more conservatively. I just hope to play even better tomorrow,” added Go.

Meanwhile, the boys’ 7-10 division looks poised for a backdoor coronation. Darren Ong moved to the brink of capturing the final ticket to the championship, carding a 76 to build a commanding 14-shot lead over Anthony Avila (90), while Niño Rivero limped to a 99 for third.

Currently at No. 6 in the rankings with 20 points, Ong is expected to leapfrog to No. 4 with a victory, capitalizing on the absence of Thomas Ngo, who skipped the final leg. The division’s first three slots have already been locked up by Ethan Lago, Stephen Clementer and Lucas Revilleza.

“It would feel great to make it to the grand finals. I’ve been playing much better lately and sinking a lot of long putts,” said Ong, who drained four birdies from long range on Nos. 12, 14, 18 and 9 to fuel his strong first-round performance.

In contrast, the hierarchy in the boys’ 11–14 division remains untouched despite the leaderboard shuffling. Jordino Mesina set the pace with an 81, followed by Ken Guillermo (85) and Isaac Locins (87). Even if Mesina holds on to win the tournament, his maximum possible tally of 33 points will fall just short of fourth-ranked Mico Woo (35). As a result, the division’s top four seats belong securely to Jared Saban, Guillermo, Ralph Batican and Woo.

The action is equally volatile in the premier 15-18 category. In the boys’ division, Clement Ordeneza carded a 73 to seize a one-shot lead over Inno Flores (74), with Sebastian Sajuela (75) and Roman Tiongko (76) breathing down their necks.

While three-leg winner Alexis Nailga safely leads the rankings with 45 points, the remaining slots are in complete disarray. Second-ranked Mhark Fernando (33 points) opened the door for the field by skipping this leg. Now, Sajuela (31) and Ordeneza (30) must survive a furious charge from fifth-ranked Tiongko (26), whose potential victory could completely upend the rankings from Nos. 2 to 4.

In the girls’ 15-18 centerpiece division, Precious Zaragosa put on a virtual clinic, firing a brilliant even-par 70 on three birdies against the same number of bogeys to open an eight-shot lead over Apple Gotiong (78), with Lois Lane Go and Mikela Guillermo struggling with 80 and 85, respectively.

With only Tashanah Balangauan (42 points) safely through to the finals, the rest of the field is fighting for positioning. Go, who won the previous leg in Bacolod in a dramatic come-from-behind fashion, sits at 35 points but remains under pressure.

Meanwhile, Zaragosa (27 points) and Gotiong (24 points) are using the Marapara course to launch aggressive, final-hour assaults to improve their outputs and crash into the South team roster for the grand finals.

“I’m really excited to play in the finals, but I need to win here to secure my slot,” said 15-year-old Zaragosa. Despite opening with a commanding lead, she admitted to struggling with her iron play but noted she was thankful that her short game held up.

Ranged against Cebuano standouts Go and Gotiong, the rising star from Zamboanga emphasized that they were simply focusing on enjoying the experience and playing their best.

“I didn’t really feel any pressure, and I don’t have massive expectations for the next two rounds,” added Zaragosa. “I just want to have fun and give it my all.”