HeadlinesNews

Septic shock leads to Cavite student’s death after school deworming

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Aaron Recuenco

The Department of Education (DepEd) confirmed that the death of a Grade 4 pupil from Hugo Perez Elementary School‑Annex in Trece Martires City, Cavite, was due to an infection that progressed to septic shock.

DepEd said the child was hospitalized after experiencing vomiting a day after the school’s deworming activity on July 2.

Despite treatment, the infection worsened and ultimately led to septic shock, which doctors identified as the direct cause of death.

Several other learners also reported feeling unwell following the deworming, prompting authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the activity.

DepEd emphasized that it is reviewing health and safety protocols to prevent similar incidents.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and assure the public that the safety and well‑being of our learners remain our highest priority,” DepEd said in its statement.

The agency added that emotional, psychological, and logistical support is being provided to the bereaved family, while DepEd Cavite vowed full cooperation with inquiries into the incident.

 

President vows to sustain drive vs drugs, corruption
Directorial comeback of Mike, Laurice, and Carlitos
Town mayor nabbed
PET asked to dismiss VP election protest
Jaja powers NU to 4-set win vs AdU
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article NBI: Baldwin liable for deadly sea drill

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NBI: Baldwin liable for deadly sea drill
Headlines News
Chinese arrested for running amok inside Parañaque food hub
Headlines News
Taguig active shooter drill tests schools’ lockdown, evacuation protocols
Headlines News
Padel Pilipinas retains Asia Pacific title
Headlines Sports