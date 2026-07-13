Septic shock leads to Cavite student’s death after school deworming

By Aaron Recuenco

The Department of Education (DepEd) confirmed that the death of a Grade 4 pupil from Hugo Perez Elementary School‑Annex in Trece Martires City, Cavite, was due to an infection that progressed to septic shock.

DepEd said the child was hospitalized after experiencing vomiting a day after the school’s deworming activity on July 2.

Despite treatment, the infection worsened and ultimately led to septic shock, which doctors identified as the direct cause of death.

Several other learners also reported feeling unwell following the deworming, prompting authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the activity.

DepEd emphasized that it is reviewing health and safety protocols to prevent similar incidents.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and assure the public that the safety and well‑being of our learners remain our highest priority,” DepEd said in its statement.

The agency added that emotional, psychological, and logistical support is being provided to the bereaved family, while DepEd Cavite vowed full cooperation with inquiries into the incident.