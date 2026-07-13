Taguig active shooter drill tests schools’ lockdown, evacuation protocols

By Jonathan Hicap

Taguig police conducted an active shooter simulation at Napindan Integrated School in Barangay Napindan to strengthen safety and emergency preparedness.

Personnel from Tipas Police Sub‑station 5 led the active shooter exercise at Napindan Integrated School, which tested the readiness of students, teachers, school staff, barangay officials, and police responders.

The drill followed step‑by‑step procedures designed for high‑risk scenarios.

Participants first practiced emergency reporting through the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s 911 Emergency Hotline System, reinforcing the importance of timely communication.

Classrooms and facilities were then placed under lockdown to limit exposure, while students and staff rehearsed evacuation protocols using designated safe exit routes.

Police responders carried out rescue operations, simulating extraction and medical assistance, and established area security by securing the perimeter.

Finally, barangay officials and police units demonstrated coordinated response, synchronizing their actions in real time to ensure effective management of the simulated threat.

Police noted that the drill showed how a timely 911 call can immediately trigger deployment, facilitate coordination among units, and reduce response time during critical incidents.

“Preparedness is our strongest defense against any threat. By educating our communities, strengthening coordination, and maximizing the use of the 911 Emergency Hotline, we can ensure a faster response and a safer environment,” said Taguig police chief Col. Julius Añonuevo.

The exercise comes amid heightened awareness following the June 11 mass shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, which left three students dead and several others wounded.