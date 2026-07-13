NBI: Baldwin liable for deadly sea drill

By Aaron Recuenco

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has recommended filing criminal charges against former Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin and several others over the June 8 drowning of two student‑athletes.

Investigators said Baldwin conceived, planned, and directed the sea drill that exposed players to dangerous surf conditions without life vests, medical standby, or rescue safeguards.

The NBI stressed that he deliberately chose an open, surf‑exposed site and allowed the activity to proceed despite knowing that one of the athletes could not swim.

His reliance on a mere verbal warning about rip currents was deemed grossly inadequate.

Because of these lapses, the NBI recommended charges of Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide against Baldwin, along with conditioning coaches, assistant coaches, and a physical therapist who participated in the drill but failed to impose safety measures.

The agency concluded that Baldwin’s leadership role and direct decisions created a foreseeable and preventable hazard, making him criminally accountable for the deaths of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.