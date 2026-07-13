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Chinese arrested for running amok inside Parañaque food hub

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Jean Fernando

A Chinese national was arrested after causing a disturbance at a food hub in Parañaque City on Saturday night, July 11, while aggressively searching for a person he intended to confront.

The Southern Police District identified the suspect as “Guo,” 34, a resident of Barangay Tambo.

At around 9:41 p.m., Guo stormed into a Pares Hub along Quirino Avenue, shouting and behaving violently as he looked for the individual.

His actions alarmed customers and employees, forcing the establishment to halt operations and close early.

Authorities said Guo’s aggressive search led to damage of several items inside the food hub. Police officers patrolling the area quickly intervened, arresting him to restore order.

The case has been referred to the Investigation and Detective Management Section for further probe.

Guo now faces charges of alarms and scandals under Article 155 of the Revised Penal Code, as well as malicious mischief.

 

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