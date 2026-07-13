PH Volcanoes launch title defense in style, obliterate Laos in Unions Cup opener

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine men’s rugby imposed its will and demolished Laos, 74-0, for a fitting start to its title defense bid in the 2026 Unions Cup at the NKRAFA Pitch in Thailand Sunday, July 12.

Going for back-to-back titles, the Volcanoes broke the game wide early after seizing a 34-0 lead entering the break then resumed the onslaught in the second half where debutant Kyle Westbrook sparked the assault that completely obliterated the Laotians.

With a quick and knockout format, the Philippines barges into the semifinal where it faces Singapore, which scored a 21-19 escape over Barbarian Asia, this Wednesday, July 15.

“A strong start to our Unions Cup title defence. The Philippine Men’s Volcanoes delivered a complete team performance to open the campaign with a 74–0 victory over Laos,” the Philippine Rugby wrote on its social media post.

“Every carry, tackle, pass, and try reflected the hard work this squad has put in together.

One game down. Eyes forward,” it added.

From four to eight teams, this year’s Unions Cup featured seven national Men’s XV crews and the Asian Barbarians – which was composed of players from different federations – that also marked its biggest cast in meet history.

Last edition held at the Kaohsiung National Stadium Taiwan, the country reigned supreme after obliterating Thailand, 23-6, in the final. The huge victory came after the Josh Sutcliffe-mentored crew tamed Singapore, 37-20, during the first round.

There, host Taipei snared the bronze off a 27-22 victory against Singapore.