FEU, La Salle seek redemption as UAAP volleyball hostilities begin on Valentine’s Day

By CHRISTAN SALVAÑA

After finishing runners-up to National University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 Volleyball, Far Eastern University and La Salle are determined to fight bak in Season 88, which opens Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Season 87 saw both the men’s and women’s teams of National University grab the volleyball crowns at the expense of FEU and La Salle, respectively.

However, both FEU and La Salle vowed to use last season’s setbacks as their extra motivation in their desire to dethrone the NU teams.

FEU coach Eddieson Orcullo shared the team’s plans and preparations ahead of the new season.

“Sana makapasok kami ng finals para kahit papaano makabawi kami, kasi I’m sure kung uulitin namin ‘yung game namin na ‘yon, malaking bagay na hindi papayag ‘yung bawat isa sa amin na maulit ‘yung nangyari. Kaya medyo ‘yun, tatrabahuin pa namin,” said Orcullo.

“Adjustments, service receive kailangan medyo dun sa tactical ideas na ‘yon focusan namin, ‘yung adjustment namin sa loob depende kung ano gagawin ng kabila para sa amin,” he added.

The Tamaraws lost 1-2 to the Bulldogs in the Season 87 men’s volleyball finals, where the latter completed their five-peat.

Lady Archers assistant coach Noel Orcullo, meanwhile, expressed the team’s desire to claim the top spot after a heartbreaking 0-2 finals loss to the Lady Bulldogs last season.

“Since last year, runner-up kami, so sa ngayon talagang target talaga ‘yung top na. Yung preparation andun naman eh, laging paghahandaan kung sino man ‘yung dadating na kalaban, kasi sa ngayon, walang madaling kalaban ngayon, lahat competitive na,” he said.

Orcullo also commented on the arrival of rookie setter Eshana Nunag, joining a lineup spearheaded by Shevana Laput and Angel Canino.

“Actually, wala naman nagbago sa amin. Isa pa, bago na naman ‘yung setter namin, rookie. So, eto na naman. Hopefully, maging maganda yung performance.”

La Salle and FEU will face each other in their first game of the men’s and women’s division on Saturday, Feb. 14, at the MOA Arena.