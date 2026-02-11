‘ALOHA, TENNY’: Madis to suit up for University of Hawaii

By MARK REY MONTEJO

A door of opportunity opened for Tenniele Madis, and the rising tennis star didn’t hesitate, seizing the opportunity as she intends to polish her craft.

This, after Madis agreed to join the University of Hawaii’s women’s tennis team, the school announced Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Madis, the 18-year-old ace who is second behind Alex Eala in the Philippine rankings, made a bold move to bring her talent to a new community.

“Please welcome Tennielle Madis from N’Lang, North Cotabato, Philippines! Welcome to the Rainbow Wahine ‘Ohana!” the school wrote on its social media post.

At Manoa, the North Cotabato native will join Hannah Galindo, who hails from Cebu, and several local bets.

A few weeks ago, Madis made her debut in a WTA-level tournament, alongside fellow wild card holder Eala in the inaugural 125 Philippine Women’s Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila.

An inspired Madis showed great promise in the opening round before she fell to Thai Mananchaya Sawangkaew, 4-6, 0-6.

She also took part in the doubles where she teamed up with Stefi Aludo, yielding a 2-6, 2-6 first-round loss to Japanese Mana Ayukawa and Kanako Morisaki.

Madis rose to national fame after winning two bronze medals in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last December and a singles crown in the Gentry National Tennis Open Championship last October.

She bested pal Aludo to hoist Gentry women’s trophy.