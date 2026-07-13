California jury convicts Fil-Am husband in death of missing Pinay wife

By Trixee Rosel

A California jury has found Filipino American Larry Millete guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Maya Millete, a Filipina, who went missing on Jan. 7, 2021 and has never been found.

Fox 5 San Diego reported that jurors in Chula Vista delivered a unanimous guilty verdict after two days of deliberation following nearly two months of testimony.

Prosecutors said Larry became increasingly desperate after Maya sought to end their marriage.

They presented digital evidence and witness accounts showing that he allegedly turned to online spellcasters, subliminal messages, and surveillance tools in an effort to regain control of his wife and save their relationship.

According to NBC San Diego, the prosecution relied entirely on circumstantial evidence because investigators have yet to determine the exact circumstances of Maya’s death or recover her remains.

Maya had reportedly filed for divorce and was involved in an affair with a co-worker before she vanished.

Larry has been in custody since October 2021 after being arrested nine months after Maya disappeared.

He faces 25 years to life in prison, with his sentencing to be scheduled after a separate hearing on an assault weapon charge.

Despite the conviction, Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, said the search for her would continue.

“Justice probably has been served today, but we still have my sister out there,” she said, urging the public to help bring Maya home to her three children.