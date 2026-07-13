Marcoleta cleared for travel after treatment

By Aaron Recuenco

Senator Rodante Marcoleta has been declared fit to travel following medical treatment for mild pneumonia and previously elevated blood pressure.

Doctors at the Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital confirmed that his condition has stabilized, with his blood pressure now at 130/90.

Lt. Col. Benaly Bayani, head of Internal Medicine, explained that Marcoleta is completing a seven‑day course of antibiotics for his lung infection, which ends on July 15.

While he is already fit to travel, the hospital recommended finishing the medication before his transfer to the Sandiganbayan.

“He can travel anytime to be presented to them (Sandiganbayan), but what we recommended is the completion of his antibiotics,” Bayani told reporters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Marcoleta was taken to the PNP General Hospital after complaining of chest and nape pains while undergoing booking procedures shortly after his arrest for plunder on July 6.

While confined, doctors said he contracted mild pneumonia, and Bayani pointed out that the antibiotics were prescribed for that lung problem.

Daily medical reports have been submitted to the anti‑graft court, which will issue a commitment order once Marcoleta is presented before its Third Division.

His three co‑accused in the plunder case are currently detained at the New Quezon City Jail in Barangay Payatas.