Shopwise Bike Fest pedals toward record turnout

The third staging of the Shopwise Bike Fest has reached a major milestone, attracting more than 3,200 participants as it kicks off Sunday, May 17, at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, underscoring the event’s rapid rise as one of the country’s premier community cycling festivals.

What started three years ago as a modest cycling initiative has evolved into a large-scale movement advocating active lifestyles and meaningful outdoor experiences. Backed by Shopwise and organized by Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI), the event continues to attract cyclists of all ages and skill levels, from competitive riders to families and first-time participants.

The strong turnout also further cements the bikefest’s reputation as a growing platform that promotes fitness, healthy living, family bonding and community engagement through cycling. It also reflects the increasing enthusiasm among Filipinos for activities that combine recreation, wellness and social interaction.

Organizers said the event’s inclusive atmosphere and family-oriented concept have played key roles in its steady growth over the years.

Beyond the competition itself, the Shopwise Bike Fest has positioned cycling as an alternative to sedentary habits and excessive screen time, especially among children.

The event features four adult ride categories – 15-km, 30-km, 45-km and 60-km races – catering to participants with varying levels of fitness and cycling experience. Individual and group divisions are also available, allowing both recreational and competitive riders to take part.

One of the festival’s biggest attractions remains its children’s categories, which include the Kids and Family Ride, Tricycle Kids Ride and Push Bike races for youngsters aged two to seven. Distances ranging from 100 meters to 500 meters offer children a safe and enjoyable introduction to cycling while promoting active habits at an early age.

Organizers believe these family-centered activities encourage discipline, confidence and physical activity among young participants while steering them away from excessive gadget use. Parents, meanwhile, are given opportunities to bond with their children through shared outdoor experiences.

Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula emphasized the event’s broader impact on the community, saying the bikefest promotes not only fitness but also stronger social connections and sustainable lifestyles.

Adding excitement to this year’s edition is the participation of several celebrities, influencers and fitness advocates whose presence is expected to draw even more attention to the festival. Leading the celebrity lineup are GMA Artist Center’s Aira Lopez and Alou Lopez, along with award-winning broadcast journalist and television host Kara David, plus fitness personalities Selena Reyes and Faith Garcia.

Their involvement strengthens the festival’s advocacy of promoting wellness, discipline and active lifestyles among Filipino families, particularly the youth. Several social media personalities are likewise expected to participate in the rides, interact with cyclists and share live event content, helping broaden the event’s reach nationwide.

The event is supported by the Lungsod ng Imus, Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, Vermosa, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, Santé and Sportograf.com, with additional backing from Gatorade, Century Tuna, Dizon Farms, Milo, PediaSure Plus, Summit Water and Rexona.