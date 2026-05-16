QC gears up for La Loma Lechon Festival

Quezon City will once again transform La Loma into a hub of food tourism, culture, and faith as it stages the La Loma Lechon Festival 2026 on Sunday, May 17, reinforcing the district’s identity as the country’s “Lechon Capital.”

The celebration, set to run from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., will coincide with the feast of Nuestra Señora de Salvacion de La Loma.

Anchored on the theme “Pamanang Lasa, Pamanang Pananampalataya,” the festival will feature four pillars—Lasa, Pamana, Likha, and Kabuhayan—showcasing food culture, faith, arts, and livelihood opportunities.

Among the highlights are the Lechon Reinvented Cook-Off, a cooking demonstration by celebrity chef Tatung Sarthou, a Lechon Float Parade, and a community boodle fight that promote culinary innovation while preserving tradition.

Religious activities include the Grand Procession of Nuestra Señora de Salvacion de La Loma, along with cultural performances, traditional games, and live entertainment throughout the day-long celebration.

A local bazaar will feature lechon vendors and micro, small, and medium enterprises, alongside the launch of the La Loma Gastronomic Map by Mayor Joy Belmonte to further strengthen the district’s food tourism promotion.

“The La Loma Lechon Festival is more than a food celebration. It reflects the heart of Quezon City—where culture, community, faith, and livelihood come together,” Belmonte said, noting that it also supports local businesses, tourism workers, artists, and lechoneros.

The celebration will conclude with a fireworks display, capping a full-day showcase of La Loma’s culinary identity, cultural heritage, and community spirit. (Trixee Rosel)