After a fantastic UAAP season, incoming host FEU vows to ‘rock’ everyone

As the University of Santo Tomas formally closed its hosting of UAAP Season 88 on Friday evening, Far Eastern University immediately turned its attention toward preparations for UAAP Season 89.

During the closing ceremony, UST Season 88 chairman Very Rev. Fr. Richard G. Ang, O.P., Ph.D. officially handed the UAAP flag to incoming season host and Season 89 chairman Juan Miguel R. Montinola of FEU. Shortly after the turnover, FEU unveiled a teaser video offering a glimpse of what to expect next season.

The video concluded with appearances from renowned personalities Aristotle “Gloc-9” Pollisco and Jose Marie “Vice Ganda” Viceral, signaling the university’s intention to deliver a season centered on culture, entertainment, and community.

“Well, as our president said, what UST did this year was amazing, spectacular. In terms of the opening and closing, it’s something we’ve never seen before. So we’ll try to live up to that,” said incoming UAAP president Mark Molina.

“We’ll hopefully, in our own way, do something that the UAAP and FEU community will be very proud of. Preparations are already underway. We’re opening on September 12 at the Mall of Asia Arena, and we’re already preparing for that.”

FEU also revealed the theme for Season 89: “For Everyone, UAAP.”

According to Molina, the theme aims to highlight that the league goes far beyond the athletes and the competition itself, recognizing the larger community that helps shape the UAAP experience.

“Our theme is ‘For Everyone, UAAP.’ When you look at past seasons, everything is centered on the athletes, the sport, the performances, and the competition. But the UAAP is beyond that,” Molina explained.

“The UAAP is not just about the athletes. Most of you are not athletes who played in the UAAP, but you’re so invested in the league. There are also so many people in the community — teachers, drivers who bring the teams to the games, ball boys, students, classmates, and fans. We want to highlight their contribution to the UAAP as well.”

While the athletes and competitions will remain at the heart of the league, FEU hopes Season 89 will place greater emphasis on the role of the wider UAAP community in shaping the league’s identity and culture.

The university also aims to champion inclusivity and social awareness through the season’s initiatives.

“’For Everyone, UAAP’ is our reminder that the league should be a space where every sector feels seen, valued, and represented,” Molina said. “We want Season 89 to help promote inclusivity, inspire compassion, and encourage the community to become more socially aware and involved.”

FEU also plans to continue pushing for the growth of women’s sports.

Among the initiatives being discussed is the possible inclusion of two guest schools in the high school girls’ division.

“The UAAP is not just about sports; the UAAP is about inclusivity,” Molina said.