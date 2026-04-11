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MPD suspends enforcement of ‘no shirt’ ordinance in Manila amid backlash

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Manila Police District (MPD) officers attend a morning assembly at the MPD Headquarters in Ermita, Manila. (Photo from MPD)

The Manila Police District (MPD) has temporarily suspended its enforcement of a city ordinance penalizing individuals for going shirtless in public on Saturday, April 11, following backlash over its perceived “anti-poor” impact.

In its directive, the MPD instructed its personnel involved in Oplan Galugad and other anti-criminality operations to refrain from issuing penalties related to the ordinance.

Instead, authorities have been directed to issue warnings and conduct information drives promoting proper public decorum and adherence to community standards.

The MPD said the move is part of efforts to promote a more humane approach to policing while maintaining public order.

Despite the adjustment, police clarified that enforcement of other city ordinances remains in place, including those covering curfew violations and the prohibition of drinking in public places. (Diann Calucin)

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