TNT vents ire on Terrafirma; Meralco keeps Macau winless

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Bol Bol and Calvin Oftana formed a vaunted inside-outside threat as TNT vented its ire on the skidding Terrafirma 101-89 in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Saturday, April 11.

Bol and Oftana combined for 55 points as they spearheaded the huge second half pullaway for the Tropang 5G who got back on the winning track after a sorry loss last time out and improved to a 3-2 record.

The 7-foot-3 Bol, as expected, towered over the Dyip, dropping 35 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while Oftana finally broke out of his shooting slump with 20 points to go with 12 rebounds.

He shot 3-of-6 from distance after missing on all of his five attempts in their loss to Meralco.

TNT led by as many as 22 at 76-54 but had to overcome a late surge from the Dyip. Terrafirma actually threatened and cut the lead down to seven, 83-90.

That, however, proved to be the closest Terrafirma could get as TNT was simply too poised this time to relinquish another lead.

Ali Mubashar finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds while Jerrick Ahanmisi added 19 for the Dyip, who after a 3-0 start have now lost three-straight games.

Meanwhile, CJ Cansino played big on both ends of the floor in the crunch as Meralco eked past Macau, 115-110 to seize solo second.

The Bolts forward scored the basket to put his team ahead for good and then got a big block on the other end to preserve the lead with 29 seconds left to pick up their fifth win in six games.

Meralco also got a solid outing from its import Marvin Jones, who posted 32 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Cansino, for his part, finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and two blocks — none bigger than the one that foiled Jenning Leung’s three-point attempt that could have tied the game at 113-all.

Instead, Cansino tapped the ball to Chris Newsome who then found Jansen Rios for a layup to put the final nail on the Black Knight’s coffin.

Jason Brickman chipped in 13 points and six assists while Chris Newsome added 11 for the Bolts who now just a game behind the pacesetting Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

Phoenix Shackelford exploded for 29 points while Leung added 21. Ramon Cau also stepped up with 20 points — all of which however were still not enough as Macau remained winless through six games.