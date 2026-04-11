P1.1-B fake tobacco products seized in Cebu cigarette factory raid

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. announced the confiscation of approximately P1.1 billion worth of fake tobacco products and manufacturing equipment following a raid on a warehouse in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, on Friday, April 10.

Nartatez explained the manufacturing of the cigarettes is illegal due to questionable documents relating to its operations, including falsified tax stamps.

He said the operation led to the arrest of four Chinese national who are now facing charges for falsification and use of falsified documents under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code.

“This operation reflects the intensified efforts of the police to shut down illegal manufacturing activities that undermine government revenue and public trust,” said Nartatez.

The operation stemmed from confirmed intelligence reports of a cigarette manufacturing site in Barangay Basak.

Seized were thousands of boxes of cigarettes bearing suspected falsified tax stamps, along with machines and raw materials used in production.

“We will go after those who think they can hide behind warehouses and illegal schemes,” Nartatez said