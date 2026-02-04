HeadlinesSportsVolleyball

Akari’s Steph Bustrillo hailed for good deed

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Akari's Steph Bustrillo (Screenshot)

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

 

Akari’s Steph Bustrillo got praised not only for her exciting plays on the court but also for the good deeds outside of it.

Fans were quick to hail the Chargers’ opposite hitter online for an act of honesty after returning a lost wallet owned by a photographer.

Ann Domingo, the owner of the lost wallet, took to Instagram to share the story of her lost wallet which was found by Bustrillo and later returned to her with the help of the Chargers.

“To tell you honestly, I lost hope na mabalik ang wallet ko sa dami ng tao sa arena at sa kung saan-saang places ako pumwesto para magpicture. Pero life has twists and turns, ika nga,” wrote Domingo.

“Got my wallet back. Thank you sa Akari player na nakapulot and gave it to @daniravenaaa and Ma’am mozzy, who waited for me para makabalik sa San Juan to pick up my lost item,” she added.

