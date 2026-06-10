Rene’s grieving mom insists son has bruises on different parts of body

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The anguish of a mother still trying to cope up to the sudden loss of her son remain palpable in Roverly Baterbonia, mother of Rene, one of the two Ateneo basketball players, who passed away following the tragic drowning incident during the team’s team-building activity in Aurora.

Appearing before the press at the Arlington Memorial Chapels and Crematory in Quezon City, Rovelyn revealed that she allegedly saw several contusions on different parts of Rene’s body.

Unfortunately, she and her loved ones haven’t received the finalized autopsy result yet.

“May mga pasa siya rito [neck], sa likod, sa kamay, sa paa, may pasa siya… hindi ko nga alam [dahil wala pang autopsy result], may kulang,” said Rovelyn.

Rovelyn also stressed that her son Rene Clert was a good swimmer like most of the locals in Agusan del Sur.

They plan to bring back Rene Clert’s remains to their hometown in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur as soon as possible once they obtain the autopsy report and death certificate.

Rovelyn also stated that Ateneo helped them arrange the funeral service, which the bereaved mom has something to say.

“Hindi po [sapat], kaya nagsabi ako may kulang, kailangan ko pang i-arrange,” said Rovelyn.

Rovelyn also reiterated Ateneo’s lack of quick response and initiative as she needed to seek help from their government officials first just to secure an immediate flight to Manila.

Also in the presser was Rene Clert’s father Rene and coach Jess Evangelio, who disclosed that he had discussions with Ateneo coaches and confirmed that there were no weights on Baterbonia and Divine Adili’s legs when the incident happened.

Evangelio also urged the public to stop spreading misinformation on social media.