Here’s how fans can get tickets to ‘OPM Con Generations’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Fans eager to catch SB19, Ben&Ben, Alamat, Flow G, Skusta Clee, SunKissed Lola, G22, KAIA, and Xonara live now have a chance to secure tickets to “OPM Con Generations” as ticket redemption opens on June 12.

Set for July 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the concert is expected to draw thousands of fans.

Concert tickets may be redeemed through qualified purchases made at participating Puregold stores nationwide.

The redemption program is open to Aling Puring and Perks members, with tickets available across several seating categories, including VIP Standing, Patron, Lower Box, Upper Box, and General Admission.

To secure tickets, members must first obtain a queueing number for their preferred section before making the required qualifying purchase.

After completing their transaction, they may claim their tickets at designated redemption booths by presenting their membership card, queueing number, and official receipt.

Meanwhile, a limited Regional Fan Pass initiative is also being rolled out, giving fans outside Metro Manila, and even those overseas, another opportunity to secure tickets while supplies last.

The redemption program serves as the gateway to one of the country’s biggest OPM events this year.

With demand expected to be high, fans are encouraged to visit participating Puregold stores early once the redemption period begins.