GMA Executive Lizelle Maralag earns spot on APAC Power List 2026

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

GMA Network Chief Marketing Officer Lizelle G. Maralag has been named to Campaign Asia-Pacific’s APAC Power List 2026, a prestigious roster recognizing 50 of the region’s most influential marketers.

Maralag is one of only three Filipinos included in this year’s list, which honors marketing leaders from across Asia-Pacific markets including Singapore, China, India, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and the Philippines. She is also among the 23 women recognized in the 2026 edition.

The recognition highlights Maralag’s contributions to the media and marketing industries, particularly her role in driving innovation and growth at GMA Network. As chief marketing officer, she has overseen initiatives spanning the network’s broadcast, digital, local, and international platforms.

Under her leadership, GMA Network has emerged as one of the most awarded media organizations in the Philippines, earning recognition in both local and international marketing competitions. Her efforts have also helped strengthen partnerships with advertisers and brands, contributing to the network’s continued success in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Maralag’s achievements have been recognized by industry groups over the years. In 2025, the Media Specialists Association of the Philippines conferred on her the Media Icon Award for her contributions to creativity, innovation, strategic thinking, and professionalism in the industry.

Earlier, in 2023, GMA Network was named Media Network of the Year at the PANata Awards of the Philippine Association of National Advertisers, a recognition attributed in part to Maralag’s leadership in fostering collaborations with brands and industry partners.

Her work beyond commercial initiatives has also earned recognition. In 2019, she received the Hildegard Award for Women in Media and Communication in the Advertising category for projects focused on youth welfare and social impact.

Before joining GMA Network in 2010, Maralag spent more than two decades in the media agency sector. She served as managing director of Starcom Mediavest Group Philippines while also leading Publicis Groupe Media Philippines and overseeing Zenith Optimedia Philippines. During her tenure, she was credited with winning a record number of Media Agency of Record pitches.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines Diliman with a degree in Statistics, Maralag also pursued further studies at INSEAD in Singapore. She has held several leadership positions within the Philippine media industry, including serving as founding co-chairperson of the Media Specialists Association of the Philippines and taking key roles in radio and television research organizations.

She continues to serve as a juror for advertising and marketing award programs across the region, including the Asia-Pacific Advertising Effectiveness Awards, or Effies.

Maralag’s inclusion in Campaign Asia-Pacific’s APAC Power List 2026 underscores her influence in the regional marketing industry and highlights the growing presence of Filipino leaders on the Asia-Pacific stage.