Wow! Gilas Boys beat Vietnamese by a mile

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Gilas Pilipinas boys team was off to a rousing start in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers, dealing Vietnam a 93-point drubbing,121-28 at the Chankapoh Gym in Krabi, Thailand on Wednesday, June 10.

The boys stamped their class on both ends of the floor, erecting a 39-11 advantage right in the opening frame.

As if that was not enough to set the tone in the contest, Gilas tightened up their defensive screws even more in the second frame limiting the Vietnamese to a measly four points while firing 29 to establish a commanding 68-15 at the half.

There was simply no looking back from there as the Gilas defense held Vietnam to less than 10 points in each of the last two frames.

Eight Gilas players finished in double figures led by Ethan Matthew Aguas who fired 19 points and Joaquin Tover who chipped in 16.

Hans Patagoc had 14 while Andrew Chio added 12.

Louis James Razon, Prince Cariño and Patrick Pasino had 11 each while Chog Moral did a little bit of everything with five points, five rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals.

Gilas takes on Singapore next on Thursday, June 11 at the same venue.