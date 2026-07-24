Dyip need a good ‘brake’

Games Saturday

(Ynares Center Antipolo)

5:15 p.m. – Titan Ultra vs Macau

7:30 p.m. – Terrafirma vs TNT

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Terrafirma aims to put an end to its series of heartbreaks while TNT looks to bounce back from a shocking defeat when they lock horns in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, July 25.

The Dyip came tantalizingly close to picking up their second win through their last two games and they are getting another crack at it this time against the shorthanded Tropang 5G in the main event at 7:30 p.m.

Setting the table for the interesting clash is the first offering where Titan Ultra guns for a second straight victory against the still winless Macau at 5:15 p.m.

To be fair, Terrafirma’s record doesn’t reflect how competitive that team has been so far. The Dyip may have been 1-3 so far in the Group A standings but that could have been easily 4-0 if they only pulled off the big plays in their close three losses.

Terrafirma lost to NLEX, 100-101 and then suffered a narrow 103-105 defeat against Converge. The Dyip also held their ground before bowing to San Miguel, 104-109.

On all three occasions, Terrafirma trailed big in the second half only to lose in the waning minutes — evident with their 2.6-point losing margin.

“I don’t know what to say. Ang sakit eh,” Juami Tiongson commented on Dyip’s near-victories. Nonetheless, the veteran guard is proud of the fight he’s been seeing from the young team

“Ang gusto lang naman is lumaban kami eh, give ourselves a chance to win. Syempre disappointed we could have been 4-0 or 3-1 either way,” he added as

But the challenge for Terrafirma is to replicate the same level of play against defending champion TNT, whose pride is surely hurt after the stinging defeat at the hands of the previously winless Titan Ultra.

Expected to lead the bounce back for the Tropang 5G is import Darius Days along with RR Pogoy, Jordan Heading and Rey Nambatac.

For the side of the Dyip, Tiongson will have import Justin String and Maverick Ahanmisi to spearhead the team.