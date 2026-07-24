Will Marcos talk about corruption in his 2026 SONA?

By Betheena Unite

President Marcos said his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 27, will serve as a comprehensive report to the public, highlighting government actions since his last address and the adjustments made to navigate external challenges.

The President disclosed that his speech is “90 percent done,” but emphasized he continues to refine it to ensure balance and clarity.

“I’m never done. Until one hour before the SONA, I’m still changing it because, of course, we want it to be perfect,” he said.

Marcos explained that the SONA will cover the government’s response to global and domestic pressures, noting that while the country has been “buffeted by external forces,” adjustments have been effective in helping Filipinos weather the storm.

He is also expected to revisit the corruption probe he launched in his 2025 SONA, where he exposed “ghost” flood control projects nationwide.

Expectations are high that he will provide updates on the investigation and outline measures to strengthen accountability in infrastructure programs.

“As always, the SONA is a report to the people,” Marcos said, stressing that he will ensure Filipinos are informed about the government’s accomplishments and ongoing efforts to stabilize the nation during difficult times.