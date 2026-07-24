‎Unregistered Korean luncheon meat seized in Cebu grocery

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY – Authorities uncovered boxes of unregistered Korean luncheon meat during a buy‑bust operation at a Korean grocery store in Barangay Luz on Wednesday afternoon, July 22.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)‑Mandaue City Field Unit said the raid was part of “Oplan Mega Shoppers” and stemmed from reports that the store was selling imported luncheon meat without Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance.

Police first validated the tip, then staged an entrapment operation that led to the confiscation of 211 boxes worth at least ₱700,000.

The FDA‑Central Visayas later confirmed the products had no valid Certificate of Product Registration.

Investigators noted the establishment failed to present a License to Operate, FDA permit, or any documents authorizing the sale of imported food products.

The store manager was taken into custody and now faces charges for violating Section 11(a) of Republic Act 9711, the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009.