Road closures set again in Manila for July 26 UPI rally

By Diann Calucin

Motorists are advised to brace for another round of road closures and heavy traffic in Manila on Sunday, July 26, ahead of the United People’s Initiative (UPI) rally set for the following day.

The UPI is a coalition of various sectoral groups pushing for social and economic reforms, including calls for wage increases, lower prices of basic goods, and greater government accountability.

The group has been staging regular protests at Liwasang Bonifacio to highlight issues affecting ordinary Filipinos, drawing participants from labor, transport, and urban poor sectors.

Initial closures are set at around 6 p.m. on July 25, covering key areas including Mendiola, Liwasang Bonifacio, Ayala Bridge, and portions of MacArthur and Quezon bridges.

Among the affected roads are stretches of C.M. Recto Avenue and Legarda Street near Mendiola, Magallanes Drive in Liwasang Bonifacio, Ayala Bridge and parts of Ayala Boulevard, as well as major southbound lanes connecting MacArthur Bridge, Quezon Boulevard, and España.

Traffic rerouting will be implemented in multiple sections.

Vehicles from Quezon Boulevard and Recto Avenue heading to Mendiola will be diverted to Nicanor Reyes Street, while those from Sta. Mesa via Legarda will be redirected through Figueras, Earnshaw, and Loyola streets.

Motorists from España and A. Mendoza intending to access Quezon Bridge will also be rerouted to inner roads leading back to Recto Avenue.

Alternative routes will also be enforced for vehicles affected by closures at Ayala Bridge and MacArthur Bridge, with traffic redirected to Taft Avenue, U.N. Avenue, Jones Bridge, and other roads.

Authorities noted that previous UPI rallies have coincided with Sunday churchgoers in Quiapo near Liwasang Bonifacio, resulting in heavy congestion.

At the height of rush hour and during program hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., travel time from Recto to Lawton stretched to as long as an hour.

The rally held on July 17 drew an estimated 5,000 participants, adding to traffic volume in key areas.

Motorists are advised to plan trips as road closures and rerouting are expected to cause significant delays.