Caloocan dismantles Imus; Pasig, Marikina triumph

Caloocan Batang Kankaloo went full throttle in the fourth quarter and routed Imus Yangkee, 122-90, on Monday, July 13, in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

Ahead by 12, the Batang Kankaloo bundled 20 points to move beyond reach, 115-83, and raised their record to 15-2 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 27-team tournament.

Caloocan trails defending champion Abra Solid North (14-1) and San Juan (13-1) in the race for the top four playoff spots in the North division.

The Batang Kankaloo started cold, trailing the Yangkee, 18-21, after the first quarter, but Kean Baclaan hit his stride in the second with 15 points and gave Caloocan control at halftime, 53-42.

Baclaan, former sparkplug of the De La Salle Green Archers, finished with 21 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds and ran away with the SportsPlus best player honors over former Ateneo Blue Eagles star Kymani Ladi, with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.

“We really need to raise our level (of play) as there are tough games ahead,” said Baclaan, referring to Caloocan’s next game against Cebu on Thursday at the Hoops Dome in Lapu Lapu City, Mactan.

Dom Escobar backed themwith 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists; Jammer Jamito, with 10 points and 5 rebounds, and Ronnie Matias, with 6 points and 19 rebounds.

Imus stumbled to 2-15 despite Janjan Salazar’s 28 points, 5 steals, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, and Jaypee Belencion’s 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Batac lifts Pasig past Valenzuela

Warlo Batac drove in before the final buzzer to lift Pasig City past Valenzuela City, 102-100, in the second game.

Reprising his game-clinching drive against Mindoro on July 6, Batac spun and soared for the marginal basket with 0.16 seconds left that boosted Pasig’s slate to 9-6.

Batac tallied 21 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals for the best player honors over Jacob Galicia, with 20 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks, and Jerome Garcia, with 23 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

JR Raflores contributed 15 points and 2 rebounds, and John Felix Corpuz 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in Pasig’s climb from an 87-95 hole with 4 minutes and 4 seconds to go.

Valenzuela, which fell to 8-10, drew 18 points, 12 rebounds and 2 assists from CJ Alattica, 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists from JR Olegario, 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals from Geremy Robinsons, and 14 points plus 6 assists from Shaq Alanes.

Marikina turns back Bacolod

The Marikina Shoemasters weathered the Bacolod Maskarras’ spirited comeback to prevail, 107-100, in the opener.

Just when the Shoemasters appeared cruising to victory, 95-86, Desmond Price staged a one-man assault, pouring in 11 straight points, highlighted by three triples, that pushed the Masskaras to within 97-99 with 1 minute and 34 seconds left.

The Shoemasters kept their composure, however, scoring eight points against another triple by Price, in the last 1 minute and 6 seconds to improve to 7-11.

Jason Strait pumped in 14 points in the third quarter and shoved Marikina ahead, 81-72, from a 52-54 halftime deficit.

With 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 27 minutes and 53 seconds of play, Strait was chosen the best player over Jethro Escoto, who had 21 points, 4 steals, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, and Regie Boy Basibas, with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists.

“After the (halftime) huddle, the coaches told us to put up a tight fight. I’m thankful to my teammates and coaches for trusting me,” said the 6-foot-4 Strait.

Jordan Sta. Ana also shone for the Shoemasters with 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals, and so did JR Alabanza, with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Price, acquired from Batangas during the trading window, finished with 36 points, spiked by 7 triples, 6 assists and 4 rebounds for Bacolod, which tumbled to 3-17.

The Maskarras drew 13 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists from Rafael Go, 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists from Ram Mesqueriola, 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists from Emman Galman, and 10 points plus 6 assists from Jeremy Monton.

The tournament visits the Navotas Convention Center for the first time on Tuesday, featuring games between Meycauayan and San Juan at 4 p.m., Quezon and Bataan at 6 p.m., and Zamboanga and Sarangani at 8 p.m.