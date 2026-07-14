Blackwater’s RK Ilagan earns PBA Press Corp. Player of the Week nod

Heroes were aplenty when Blackwater stunned Rain or Shine to open its campaign in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

One of them was RK Ilagan, whose performance in the Bossing’s 131-108 triumph over the Elasto Painters at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal came after being out for so long.

Ilagan had 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals to earn the nod as the first PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the season-ending conference.

“Very happy for him because I know the talent is there, it’s just how he composes himself going through his first game,” coach Pat Aquino said after inserting Ilagan into the starting lineup. “I just gave him the time and confidence to show his talent and it’s a great comeback for him.”

The strong showing of the 29-year-old guard came after being out of action since April with a knee issue.

Blackwater’s win avenged its record 56-point loss to Rain or Shine in the Commissioner’s Cup, with import Kentrell Barkley and Sedrick Barefield also responsible for the result.

Barefield was also in the running for the weekly honor given by Press Corps members after scoring 24 in the victory.

Also given consideration for the period of July 10 to 12 were NLEX’s Kevin Alas and Phoenix’s Jason Perkins.