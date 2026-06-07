Carlos Yulo headlines PSA’s achievers in May

Gymnastics golden boy Carlos Yulo, fighter Rolando Dy and young weightlifter Albert Ian delos Santos led the efforts in making it a festive month of May for Philippine sports.

Yulo returned to France, the site of his historic double feat in the 2024 Olympics, to deliver a dazzling performance in powering the OAJLP Gymnastique to the French Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championship crown.

The pocket-sized dynamo from Leveriza played true to form in his pet floor exercise event, scoring 15.050, and difficult routine, carding 14.250, as his club dethroned ASVG Vallarius as champions.

Dy destroyed former boxing champ Paulie Malignaggi in two rounds to defend his World Bare Knuckle super welterweight title in Manchester, England.

The 34-year-old Dy, son of former world boxing champion Rolando Navarette, sent Malignaggi down twice in the second round en route to the smashing victory.

Delos Santos, 19, dished out an emotional, record-breaking triumph at the IWF World Junior Championships in Ismailia, Egypt.

Overcoming grief from the recent death of his father Alvin, the young Delos Santos ruled the clean and jerk (a record-setting 187 kgs) and total lift (326 kgs) categories in the men’s 71kg division.

For their standout performances, Yulo, Dy, and Delos Santos earned raves as the Philippine Sportswriters Association’s top achievers in the fifth month of 2026.

There were several others who sparked in other fronts.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing silver medalist Carlo Paalam reigned supreme in the men’s elite 55kg division of the Eindhoven Box Cup 2026 in the Netherlands, a golden performance duplicated by 18-year-old Clark Vicera in the men’s elite 50kg class.

Vicera was also triumphant in a previous tournament, the Winner Elite Men’s & Women’s Boxing Tournament in Serbia, where Riza Pasuit struck gold in the women’s featherweight competitions.

Angel Otom anchored a one-gold two-bronze haul for the Philippines at the World Para Swimming Series Fuji-Shizuoka in Japan. Otom, 22, captured the gold in the women’s S5 50-meter backstroke at 47.89 seconds and had a podium finish in the women’s 50-meter butterfly at 46.52. Raemon Adefuin, 15, secured the other bronze in men’s Youth 50-meter butterfly (34.31).

Cuemaster Jeffrey Ignacio likewise shone with his maiden triumph at the World Nineball Tour.

Ignacio reigned supreme at the WNT TAOM Arena Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, putting the icing on the cake with a dominant 13-1 romp over compatriot Sean Mark Malayan in the finals.