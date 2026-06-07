JPGT Vis-Min standouts make last-ditch push for Elite Finals

BACOLOD City – The race for the remaining spots in the Elite Junior Finals has reached a thrilling, do-or-die climax for the region’s top young golfers. With berths on the line, the ICTSI Negros Occidental JPGT Championship blasts off here Monday, June 8, serving as the absolute final battleground for Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao standouts fighting to keep their championship dreams alive.

While a select few have already secured their tickets to the coveted North vs. South Duel in August – thanks to stellar performances across the first five legs of this six-stage regional series, several hopefuls are locked in a fierce, down-to-the-wire scramble for the remaining Top 4 spots in each age division.

Local talent Ana Marie Aguilar has roared back into contention following a crucial victory at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club last week. While she currently sits at No. 5 with 25 ranking points, a maximum of 15 points is up for grabs for this week’s winner and another victory at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club would easily propel Aguilar into the Finals.

However, she faces stiff competition in the 12-player field, including from No. 2 Vanya Go (39 points) and No. 4 Zoey Mascariñas (28 points), setting the stage for a highly charged battle. Meanwhile, No. 3 Akeisha Yocte (33 points) has opted to skip the final leg, hoping that her current standing will hold.

A similar high-stakes narrative is unfolding across the other categories of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

In the boys’ youngest division, Darren Ong, currently at No. 5, needs nothing less than a victory in the 36-hole tournament to snatch the fourth and final seed from No. 4 Thomas Ngo, who is absent this week.

In girls’ 11-14 class, two-leg winner Marqaela Dy returns as she guns for her third victory to formalize her finals appearance. Looking to spoil her bid are No. 4 Zuri Bagaloyos, No. 6 Eliana Dumalaog, and No. 7 Kimberly Barroquillo – all of whom need a win to salvage their Finals drives on a tight, challenging Marapara layout, which punishes the slightest misstep but rewards the bold and precise players.

In the boys’ 11-14 division, No. 2 Ken Guillermo looks to officially seal his finals berth as he primes up for the post-season.

The premier 15-18 divisions also promise pure drama over 54 holes:

In the girls’ 15-18 class, Apple Gotiong is making one final, crucial push. After back-to-back runner-up finishes in Mactan and Alta Vista, she skipped the last three stops, dropping her to No. 6. She requires a win or another second-place finish to advance.

With only Tashanah Balangauan safely through, Lois Lane Go (35 points), Mikela Guillermo (28 points) and Precious Zaragosa (27 points) must deliver to stave off Gotiong’s charge.

In the boys’ premier side, just a few points separate the contenders vying for the final three slots. No. 3 Sebastian Sajuela (31 points) leads the pack against No. 4 Clement Ordeneza (30 points), but No. 5 Roman Tiongko (26 points) and joint-No. 6 Ritchie Go (20 points) remain dangerously within striking distance.

The top four players from each age class after six legs – provided they meet the minimum three-tournament participation requirement – will form the South team. They will head to the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro on Aug. 17-20, seeking redemption against the North side after last year’s heartbreak at The Country Club.

Meanwhile, the Luzon Series is also mirroring this intense drama, with its final leg scheduled for June 17-19 at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in General Trias, Cavite, where equally tight finishes await.