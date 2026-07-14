NBI grilled over failure to identify alleged Marcos family hitman

By Hannah Torregoza

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) came under sharp questioning in the Senate Impeachment Court on Monday, July 13, after admitting it failed to identify the person Vice President Sara Duterte allegedly contracted to assassinate President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and members of his family.

Senator‑Judge Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV pressed NBI–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Regional Director Atty. Jeremy Lotoc on why the agency had not produced concrete findings despite the gravity of Duterte’s statements during her November 23, 2024 online press conference.

Lotoc, presented as the prosecution’s second witness on Article IV of the impeachment complaint, conceded that the bureau had been unable to validate details about the supposed hitman, even after issuing subpoenas to media personalities who witnessed the broadcast.

“Unfortunately, we could not establish validated information… In fact, until now we are still waiting,” Lotoc admitted.

Aquino underscored that while Duterte’s remarks were documented, the NBI’s inability to track down the alleged assassin left the threats unverified.

He pointedly noted that the bureau’s assessment was based solely on the Vice President’s statements rather than on confirmed investigative findings.

Lotoc defended the bureau’s stance, saying the NBI treated Duterte’s remarks with utmost seriousness due to the extreme anger and profanity she displayed during the press conference.