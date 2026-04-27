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PH Army defends Negros clash, welcomes CHR probe

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The weapons and equipment seized by government forces from rebels following a clash between the two groups last April. (Photo from Kalinaw News)

The Philippine Army (PA) said it is open to investigations into its April 19 encounter with the New People’s Army (NPA) in Toboso, Negros Occidental, where 19 were killed.

PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala dismissed claims that civilians were among the dead, insisting all were armed NPA members.

He cited police forensic documentation and soldier testimonies as evidence.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has begun its own probe.

Dema-ala said troops acted after reports of threats from armed groups and were fired upon while validating information.

“The security operation we conducted was due to reports from civilians in the barangay who were threatened by this armed group. While our soldiers were on their way to validate the information, they were fired upon,” Dema-ala said.

He stressed the Army followed rules of engagement and international humanitarian law.

The military said 19 people were killed including the target of the operation, Roger Fabillar, an alleged notorious NPA leader who was the subject of a warrant of arrest; Alyssa Alano, RJ Ledesma, and two United States citizens named Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem among others.

“That NPA leader [Fabillar] had a standing warrant of arrest. That was the purpose of the troops, to arrest him. But while approaching, the encounter happened,” Dema-ala stated.

Rights groups, however, claim some of the dead were activists and students. The Army denied this, pointing to recovered firearms and ammunition.

Authorities said 24 high-powered weapons, explosives, and other equipment were seized after the clash. (Martin Sadongdong)

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