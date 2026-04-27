Shaq Delos Santos glad to break ‘Araneta curse’

By MARK REY MONTEJO

It is indeed true that University of Santo Tomas has been dealing with a roller-coaster campaign in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

Fortunately, it managed to find ways to overcome adversity and barge into the stepladder round.

That crucial win over the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws not only delighted the UST community, but also lifted the morale of the Golden Tigresses.

But no one is happier than head coach Shaq Delos Santos.

“Una sa lahat, binabati ko kayo lahat. To be honest, sobrang happy dahil sa pang-apat na araw ko rito sa Araneta, ngayon lang ako nanalo, kasi ‘yong nakaraang araw wala pa, hindi pinalad,” Delos Santos said after UST’s 16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 triumph last Saturday, April 25.

“Sobrang proud sa team and happy din kasi alam naman namin lahat kung ano ‘yong mga pinagdaanan namin,” he added. “At least na nakakasurvive kami and I’m sure mas magiging eager ‘yong team especially pagdating nung step ladder.”

Before the España-based squad eliminated FEU, Delos Santos and the Cignal HD Spikers suffered a Finals sweep at the hands of the Creamline Cool Smashers in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Big Dome on April 23.

And on April 22, Delos Santos and the Tigresses absorbed a reverse-sweep loss to the reigning champion National University Lady Bulldogs, 19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-13, also at the same venue.

The string of defeats did little to dampen the resolve of the seasoned mentor, who drew strength from his faith, family, and passion.

“‘Yong sobrang love ko ‘yong volleyball… to be honest ‘yong 3 days na dito straight [loss], talagang pwede kang mag-give up do’n sa nararamdaman mo, especially finals ko ‘yong isa. But sa akin kasi, mas better na makatulong and maging inspiration ng ibang tao, not only para sa akin or sa family pero sa ibang tao,” Delos Santos continued.

“Kasi syempre bilang coach, malaking bagay para sa akin ‘yon na nagiging inspiration or nakakatulong tayo. Hindi man siya parang in other way but ‘yon nga, pag nakikita na hindi nag-stop and pinu-push kung ano talaga ‘yong gusto mong nangyari sa buhay,” he added.