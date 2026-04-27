San Juan launches ‘Ligtas Tigdas’ drive; 250 get shots

San Juan City opened World Immunization Week (WIW) 2026 with its “Ligtas Tigdas” vaccination campaign on Monday, April 27, giving shots to infants, students, moms, and families at the Makabagong San Juan Theater.

Mayor Francis Zamora, together with representatives from the Department of Health (DOH), international partners, and medical groups, led the event, which featured a ceremonial vaccination and on-site immunization services.

The local government said around 250 beneficiaries took part in the program.

Vaccines administered included routine and catch-up doses, as well as human papillomavirus (HPV) and tetanus-diphtheria (Td) shots.

Priority beneficiaries included infants and children aged 0 to 23 months, Grade IV students eligible for HPV vaccination, pregnant women needing Td immunization, and families requiring routine or catch-up vaccines.

Health education booths and community activities were also set up to promote vaccine awareness and confidence.

The initiative forms part of efforts to expand immunization coverage and protect communities from vaccine-preventable diseases, in line with global targets under the Immunization Agenda 2030. (Hannah Nicol)