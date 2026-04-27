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2 injured in Tiaong pickup crash

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

TIAONG, Quezon – Two women were injured, while four establishments and a car were damaged, after a pickup truck crashed into them in Barangay Lalig on Saturday afternoon, April 25.

Police identified the victims as “Maria,” 22, a waitress at the eatery, and “Nancy,” 58, a housewife.

Investigators said the pickup driver identified as “Christian,” 28, lost control of the vehicle, sideswiped a parked car, before crashing into an eatery, a house, a store, and a commercial building.

The injured were taken to Candelaria District Hospital where they are recuperating from their injuries.

Police said Christian will be facing appropriate charges. (Danny Estacio)

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