‘Military-Backed People Power’ unlikely to succeed – Lacson

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Sunday, April 26, downplayed the possibility of a military-backed “people power revolution” amid controversies involving President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Lacson, a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, said such efforts are unlikely to succeed because the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) remains a professional organization.

“So long as the AFP is professional—and I would like to believe it is—there is no compelling reason to have a military junta or another People Power revolution,” Lacson said in a radio interview.

He confirmed reports that some groups are seeking support from members of the uniformed services for a possible military-backed uprising, but noted that his sources indicate no sign the movement will prosper.

“There is definitely an attempt, but this is outside the AFP. Those behind this could only recruit a few, if at all, from inside the AFP. My contacts in the PNP say there is no indication this ‘movement’ will snowball,” he said, adding that most of those involved are retired officers.

Last year, Lacson also rejected the idea of a military-backed “reset” or junta amid public outrage over corruption issues, saying such outrage must continue but not at the expense of the Constitution. (Hannah Torregoza)