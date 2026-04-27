2 kids killed in Batangas tricycle crash

MATAAS NA KAHOY, Batangas – Two children were killed while six others were injured in a tricycle crash in Barangay Kinalaglagan here on Sunday, April 26.

Police identified the victims as Carl Benedict Brillates and Briegh Daniel Potian, four years old.

Investigation said the tricycle lost its brakes, rammed a steel barricade, and fell into a 30-foot-deep ravine.

The victims were taken to a hospital where the fatalities were declared dead while the injured individuals remain under observation.

Police are still investigating the incident. (Danny Estacio)