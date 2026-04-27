MPTC Tour of Luzon fires off on Wednesday in Calatagan

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

A thrilling and fiercely competitive race is expected in the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 as it officially kicks off with an opening ceremony and team presentation on Tuesday afternoon, April 28, in Calatagan, Batangas.

The grueling 14-stage race dubbed as “A Heritage in Motion” will feature 91 riders from 13 teams, including six foreign squads that include the Gapyeong Cycling Team that has Korean Joo Dae Yeong defending his individual title.

Other foreign squads include the Seoul Cycling Team from South Korea, LCW UAE Cycle, the National Team of Malaysia, the Ponti Wijaya Racing Team in Indonesia, and the CCN Factory Racing in Hong Kong.

Team defending champion MPTC DriveHub, meanwhile, banner the local squads that has Philippine continental teams 7-Eleven Cliqq Roadbike PH and Go For Gold PH, as well as Excellent Noodles and Pangasinan Cycling Team, D’Reyna Orion Cement Pro Cycling Team and Standard Insurance PH.

Expected to attend the opening ceremony are Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, chairman of Tour co-presentor Philippine Sports Commission, MPTC Tour of Luzon Chief Organizer and CEO Arrey Perez, and Ricky Vargas, member of the Board of Directors of the MPTC Tour of Luzon Organizing Committee and president and CEO of Mediaquest Holdings Inc.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will also relay his message in the program that will be opened by NLEX Corporation president and general manager Luis Reñon and graced by Games and Amusements Board chairman Atty. Francisco Rivera, Calatagan Mayor Rico Puno and Cardinal Santos Medical Center president and CEO Raul Pagdanganan.

MMDA General Manager Gen. Nicolas Torre III, who joined Sunday’s Heritage Race for cycling executives, and the family of the late cycling godfather Albert Lina—wife Sylvia and daughter Donna—are also among the distinguished guests.

The ceremony—starting at 5 p.m.—will also be highlighted by the handover of the MPTC Tour of Luzon Perpetual Trophy from last year’s inaugural champion MPTC DriveHub back to the organizers—the Perpetual Trophy will go to the team which wins the race thrice with MPTC DriveHub getting a replica of the trophy.