NUNS, FEU-Diliman cruise to pool play sweep

Defending champion National University Nazareth School overpowered hapless Bethel Academy, 25-12, 25-12, to complete a sweep of Pool A in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 Monday, April 27, at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

Raine Alonzo led the Lady Bullpups’ relentless charge for a 4-0 win-loss record as they built momentum heading into the knockout quarterfinals.

“Masaya po na nakapasok kami sa quarterfinals na walang talo. Lahat po pinaghirapan namin may kinalabasan,” said Alonzo, who scored all of eight of her points from attacks.

Bella Cruz added six markers while Jhayna Bulandres and Diza Berayo scored five each for NUNS, who will face St. John’s Institute in the Last 8 action erupting on Wednesday.

Far Eastern University-Diliman, likewise, dominated Pool C with a perfect 4-0 record following a 25-16, 25-18, victory over San Felipe Neri Catholic School.

The Baby Lady Tamaraws battle Pool B second seed Immaculada Conception College in the quarters.

Meanwhile, King’s Montessori claimed the last quarters seat in Pool A after eliminating inaugural champion California Academy, 25-17, 25-21, for a three-game winning run to close the pool stage of the country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.

Sharina Lleses finished with 11 points for King’s Montessori, which rebounded from an opening day loss to NUNS and advanced to the knockout stage to face unbeaten University of Santo Tomas, which completed a sweep of Pool D after escaping upset-conscious Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9.

Rhose Almendralejo uncorked 14 points as last year’s runner-up Bacolod Tay Tung built momentum heading for the quarters with a 25-14, 25-13, win over erstwhile unbeaten Immaculada Conception College to emerge unscathed in Pool B after four starts.

De La Salle-Lipa finished its stint with 25-16, 25-23, mastery over winless University of the Philippines Integrated School for an even 2-2 record in Pool C.

In Division 2, Corpus Christi School finished Pool E with a perfect 5-0 slate following a 25-22, 25-19, over Miriam College.

Reigning champion Domuschola International School took the second quarters seat in Pool E by burying Miriam College, 25-12, 25-22, in the afternoon match of tournament backed by Smart Sports, PusoP.com, Solar Sports Free TV, Mikasa, Asics, Eurotel, Team Rebel Sports and Rigour Technology as technical partners.

Corpus Christi School faces St. Jude Parish School in the quarters while Domuschola International School clashes against undefeated University of Batangas.

St. Jude Parish School caught the last trip to the quarters in Pool G with a come-from-behind win over CCF-The Life Academy, 16-25, 25-14, 15-3, while La Salle Green Hills topped Poveda College, 18-25, 25-19, 17-15, for the final quarters seat in Pool F.

Immaculate Conception Academy ended its run on a positive note with a 25-18, 25-11, victory over Assumption Antipolo in Pool G.

SGVIL games are available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.