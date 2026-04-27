Jetski ride, island concert mark Pag-asa Island mission

The Atin Ito Coalition will stage its fourth civilian mission to the West Philippine Sea from April 30 to May 5, featuring a jetski flag ride and a solidarity concert on Pag-asa Island under its “Balik-Pag-asa” initiative.

In a press conference on Monday, April 27, Atin Ito said the mission will expand humanitarian and civic engagement efforts through supply distribution, cultural activities, and sustained civilian presence near Pag-asa Island.

The initiative builds on three earlier civilian-led supply missions promoting peaceful presence and support for Filipino communities in the area.

At the center of the mission is a “Patriotic Jetski Flag Ride” near Pag-asa Island, led by Akbayan Party-list Rep. Dadah Kiram Ismula and youth volunteers.

“I will be joining Atin Ito volunteers in a jetski ride near Pag-asa Island, carrying our Philippine flag with pride in the West Philippine Sea. This is a promise of peaceful presence that many Filipinos have long hoped to see fulfilled,” Ismula said.

Another highlight is the first-ever island concert on Pag-asa featuring Filipino rap collective Morobeats. The mission will also deliver essential supplies, including fuel and logistical support for residents.

Atin Ito Civilian Mission Commander Rafaela David said the effort reflects a growing civilian movement in West Philippine Sea advocacy.

“This mission shows that civilian engagement is not episodic, it is sustained, organized, and growing,” she said.

Co-convenor Edicio de la Torre, president of the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement, emphasized solidarity with island communities facing daily maritime challenges.

“This is about building long-term solidarity with island communities who live at the frontline of our maritime reality,” he said.

The MV Kapitan Felix Oca, a 5,000 GWT vessel, will serve as the mission’s main ship, carrying more than 200 participants, supported by the ML Chowee for additional supply delivery and logistics. (Trixee Rosel)