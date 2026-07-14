Man back in jail shortly after release over Antipolo cable theft

By Hannah Nicol

A man who had just been released from jail was arrested again after allegedly stealing electrical wires from streetlights in Antipolo City.

Police identified the suspect as “Amor,” who was caught during an operation along Ortigas Avenue Extension in Barangay Beverly Hills.

Authorities said Amor had only recently regained his freedom before being nabbed for pilfering 38 meters of electrical wires.

Recovered from him were the stolen wires, a screwdriver, a cutter, and a kitchen knife believed to have been used in the crime.

He now faces charges under Republic Act No. 7832, the Anti‑Electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994.

Police urged residents to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious activities to help prevent similar incidents.